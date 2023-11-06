LWMC says proper cleanliness ensured at Tableeghi Ijtema

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company said on Sunday it ensured the best cleanliness arrangements during the first phase of annual ‘Tableeghi Ijtema’ at Raiwind. According to LWMC sources here, more than 200 workers and 10 vehicles had been engaged for ensuring cleanliness task. Sources said that participants expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements while organisers of the Ijtema said that the LWMC ensured proper cleanliness arrangements at Ijtema every year. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din appreciated Raiwind Town Manager and other officers for showing good performance in maintaining cleanliness. He said special cleanliness operation would continue till November 13. The first phase of the annual Ijtema concluded on Sunday, while the second phase would continue from November 9 to 12.