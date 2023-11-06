Mafia involved in snatching cell phones, valuable will not be tolerated: LUMHS management

HYDERABAD-This is for the information of media in particular and public in general that the administration of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) is not going to tolerate any mafia involved in incidents of snatching cell phones and valuable assets of students within the campus, including extortion of money from the private transporters operating inside the campus, as ultimately the burden of that extra amount is being charged by the students residing in hostels.

Keeping in view such complaints received from the female students, the said mafia residing as illegal occupants in the residential colony has been identified by the Administration and FIR has been registered against the culprits at the concerned police station a couple of days ago, said the management of the University in a statement issued here Sunday.

To secure the safety and well being of a large number of national and international students, especially the female students, the University authorities are not going to compromise at any cost, and such culprits shall be dealt with zero tolerance. Such mafia is trying to defame this Institution on social media to obtain their personal beneficial goals and with the intention to blackmail the authorities.