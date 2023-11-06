MCL removes 114 encroachments in 24 hours

LAHORE - The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital on Sunday. The MCL spokesperson told media that the anti-encroachment squad removed 114 structures from various areas during 24 hours. A total of 62 warning notices and 39 challans were issued during the period. During the operation, 472 banners were removed and at least four points selling meat for charity (for vultures), were cleared. The planning wing of the corporation demolished three illegal constructions while the services wing replaced and repaired around 370 streetlights. Patchwork was also carried out at a 5,154 square feet area of roads. MCL Chief Officer Iqbal Freed supervised the encroachment operation and warned that it would continue till clearance of all roads and bazaars.