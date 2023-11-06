Monday, November 06, 2023
MCL’s crackdown on land mafia continues in City

114 encroachments demolished during last 24 hours

Our Staff Reporter
November 06, 2023
LAHORE -   On the directive from DC Lahore and Administrator MCL, teams from MCL have become active throughout the city. Under the leadership of CO Iqbal Fareed, Regulation Wing has resolved 114 encroachments within the last 24 hours. Municipal laws violations led to the issuance of 62 notices and 39 fines. Planning Wing took action against 3 illegal constructions, while Services Wing maintained and restored 370 streetlights. Additionally, 472 banners and streamers were removed, and 4 meat selling points were closed. Furthermore, 5,154 square feet of patchwork was carried out on dilapidated streets. Administrator MCL, Rafia Haider, emphasized that road repairs and open manholes should be immediately addressed. Citizens are encouraged to report issues in their areas.

Our Staff Reporter

