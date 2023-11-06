Nadra enhances vigilance against cyber security breaches

The National Database and Registration Authority plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and security of Pakistan.

According to a report, Pakistan has long been plagued by criminals using fake identity cards. The primary purpose of creating counterfeit identity cards and other official documents is to undermine the security and stability of the country, a concern shared by many nations.

Several external factors, such as the availability of fake documents and lax data verification procedures, contribute to the issuance of counterfeit identity cards.

Internal factors, like the corruption of some employees seeking financial gains, further exacerbate the problem.

In Pakistan, a robust system implemented by Nadra has identified and revoked more than 18,000 illegal identity cards.

Nadra is actively working to improve its processes through strict coordination and verification with other stakeholders.

As per the report, Nadra has introduced new measures, including biometric verification of parents and relatives during the application process. Families are now informed via SMS by Nadra to confirm the head of the family.

A more comprehensive system of verification and internal monitoring is being established in two phases to enhance data security. These measures, as indicated in the report, are instrumental in identifying and controlling the issue of illegal identity cards and the associated risks. Legal actions have been taken against those who violate the law and aid in these illicit activities.

The report highlights the strengthening of the departmental accountability and inquiry system, which has completed 30 percent of its internal investigations. Those found responsible have faced dismissals and other significant penalties.

Furthermore, a joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to investigate the illegal issuance of identity cards and other documents.

In response to recent cyber security breaches in April, Nadra is collaborating with other agencies to enhance cyber security measures.