Monday, November 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Naegleria claims another life in Karachi, tally rises to 11

Agencies
November 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, has claimed the life of another patient in Karachi, Sindh Health Department said on Sunday.
According to the health department, a resident of Bufferzone Karachi in the metropolis died due to Naegleria. He was suffering from fever and headache for the last three days, said the spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department.
This is the third death reported due to Naegleria in Karachi’s Central district in the last two weeks.
According to the Sindh health department, 11 people have lost their lives so far due to Naegleria fowleri infection (NFI) across the province.
Sindh caretaker minister for health, Dr Saad Khalid has asked the people of Karachi to take preventive measures to avoid becoming a victim of Naegleria fowleri — a rare but deadly waterborne amoeba that thrives in freshwater sources.
Khalid Niaz urged public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated. He further advised the public to avoid activities that may cause water to enter the nose.
On October 23, the brain-eating amoeba, claimed the life of another patient in Karachi.
According to the health department, 45-year-old Adnan, a resident of New Karachi in the port city died due to Naegleria.

Supply, wholesale rates being monitored to check price hike: DC

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1699161246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023