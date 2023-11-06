Naegleria claims another life in Karachi, tally rises to 11

KARACHI-The Naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, has claimed the life of another patient in Karachi, Sindh Health Department said on Sunday.

According to the health department, a resident of Bufferzone Karachi in the metropolis died due to Naegleria. He was suffering from fever and headache for the last three days, said the spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department.

This is the third death reported due to Naegleria in Karachi’s Central district in the last two weeks.

According to the Sindh health department, 11 people have lost their lives so far due to Naegleria fowleri infection (NFI) across the province.

Sindh caretaker minister for health, Dr Saad Khalid has asked the people of Karachi to take preventive measures to avoid becoming a victim of Naegleria fowleri — a rare but deadly waterborne amoeba that thrives in freshwater sources.

Khalid Niaz urged public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated. He further advised the public to avoid activities that may cause water to enter the nose.

On October 23, the brain-eating amoeba, claimed the life of another patient in Karachi.

According to the health department, 45-year-old Adnan, a resident of New Karachi in the port city died due to Naegleria.