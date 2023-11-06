Notorious bandit involved in martyrdom of five police officers arrested

MIRPUR MATHELO- The notorious bandit Sanaullah alias Sanu Shar, who was involved in the martyrdom of five police officers in Ghotki district, was arrested by the police after an encounter in Rawanti. Sana Ullah Shar alias Sanu Shar finally fell into the hands of the police, SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khetran said in a crowded press conference at his office in Mirpur Mathelo on Sunday evening that the robber Sanaullah Shar was captured from Rawanti’s khacha after a fight. He has been detained, a Kalashnikov and bullets have been recovered from his possession. The arrested bandit was involved in the killing of five police officers last year and the killing of two hostages. He was from Ghotki district and Punjab District Rahim Yar Khan . He was involved in more than twenty cases of kidnapping, murder, robbery, extortion in Rahim Yar Khan & Ghotki district, whose head was recommended to be fixed at five million rupees by the Sindh government. Popular as a spokesperson and his followers were increasing day by day, SSP Ghotki Muhammad Anwar Khetran also announced a certificate of appreciation and cash reward for the police party that took part in the arrest of the dacoit.