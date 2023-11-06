Over 867,885 children protected against polio during outbreak case response drive  

RAWALPINDI - District Health Authority Sunday claimed to have achieved the Polio vaccination target set for the special case response week-long drive which started on October 30.

Talking to APP, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem said over 867,885 children, below five years of age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in five towns of the district.

He informed that the campaign had been launched in Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi Rural after the presence of polio-virus in the environmental samples.

Dr Nadeem said that during the drive 3,251 teams including 2,856 mobile teams,674 area in-charges,189 Medical officers and 269 fixed centers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

He added that 126 transit teams also protected the children against the lethal disease at entry and exit points of the district.