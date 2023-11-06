Monday, November 06, 2023
Pak White win ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival Kabaddi title 

STAFF REPORT
November 06, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Vet­eran international kabaddi star Musharraf Janjua’s team Pakistan White defeated Paki­stan Green by 37-24 in a thrill­ing ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festi­val Kabaddi Taakra title clash here at Punjab Stadium on Sunday. The Sports Board Pun­jab is holding sports events of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival on the directions of CM Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, DSO Lahore Rana Nadeem Anjum, Secretary Punjab Kabaddi As­sociation Tahir Waheed Jatt, Irfan Mana and others were also present on this occa­sion. Dr Asif Tufail distributed shields among the technical officials and prizes among the participating kabaddi teams. The winning team was award­ed a cheque of Rs 200,000 while the runners up pocketed a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

