Monday, November 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
November 06, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“It’s the fanatics who are so certain of their position, while the wiser people so full of doubts.”
–Bertrand Russell

The Jonestown massacre, one of the most tragic episodes in modern history, occurred in November 1978 when cult leader Jim Jones led over 900 of his followers to mass suicide in the remote jungle of Guyana, South America. Jones, who had built a following around his People’s Temple, used a deadly cocktail of cyanide-laced punch to orchestrate the mass murder-suicide. The event shocked the world, highlighting the dangers of charismatic leaders and the vulnerability of individuals susceptible to manipulation. It remains a haunting reminder of the tragic consequences of blind obedience and the importance of vigilance against extremist ideologies.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1699161246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023