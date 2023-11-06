PHHSA chief highlights urgent need for agri sector diversification amidst global challenges

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Asso­ciation (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said in emerging global challenges, it has become increasingly evident that the diver­sification of our agricultural sector is the need of the hour to meet ever increasing food staple needs in the wake climate change.

Talking to a delegation of progres­sive farmers, he said, “The world around us is changing rapidly and cli­mate change, population growth, and shifting people demands are reshap­ing the landscape of agriculture.” He said, “As agriculturalists, we are well aware of the challenges we face, from unpredictable weather patterns to the depletion of natural resources.” “Embracing diversification in our agricultural practices is not just a choice; it is a necessity,” he added. He said, “Diversifying our agricul­tural sector can provide a multitude of benefits. By cultivating a variety of crops, we can mitigate the risks as­sociated with climate change and pests.” “Moreover, diversification enhances soil health and fertility, re­duces the dependency on chemical inputs, and promotes biodiversity. Moreover, it opens up new avenues for economic growth, enabling farm­ers to tap into niche markets and in­crease their income,” he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz said, “As we stand at the crossroads of traditional practices and modern innovation, it is essential to explore diverse crops, sustainable farm­ing techniques, and integrated ap­proaches.” He said, “Collaboration between farmers, researchers, and policymakers is crucial to identify suitable crops, promote research and development, and create sup­portive policies that incentivise diversification efforts.” He said let us work hand in hand to transform our agricultural sector. “By embrac­ing diversification, we can create a resilient and sustainable future for ourselves and the generations to come. Together, we can ensure food security, preserve our natural resources, and build thriving rural communities,” he added.