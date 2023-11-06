PM orders for provision of all facilities to Sikh Yatrees in Pakistan

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to provide all facilities to Sikh Yatrees while performing their religious rituals and visiting holy places in Pakistan.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review provision of visa facilities to Sikh Yatrees by Pakistan in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister instructed to make the visa-issuing process for Sikh pilgrims rapid and transparent.

He also directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy for providing better facilities to the Sikh pilgrims. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said provision of international standard facilities to Sikh yatris at Kartarpur should be ensured.