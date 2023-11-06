Policeman suspended for expressing sympathy with Afghan refugees

QUETTA - The Balochistan police has suspended an official following a viral video on social media where he could be seen along with other personnel expressing solidarity with Afghan refugees facing deportation from Pakistan. This development was confirmed by Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who said Arbab Dawood Kasi, the official involved in making the said TikTok video, has been suspended. He further said that action was being taken to sack the police official from duty. According to other media reports, three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, seen in the viral video have been suspended. In the video, Kasi could be seen criticising the government for deporting the allegedly illegal Afghan refugees, and requested his fellow security officials not to treat the Afghans inappropriately. He goes on to say that after the video, even if he was suspended he wouldn’t mind, and move to Afghanistan for work where he would be treated with respect. He also mentioned how the properties of all the Afghans being forced to leave Pakistan had been occupied and their houses razed. In another video, uploaded to his TikTok account boasting over 50,000 followers apparently following his suspension from duty, Kasi says he was not worried at all as he had sacrificed his duty for the Afghans.