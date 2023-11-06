Power theft detected at Bheer village

LAHORE - As part of the ongoing anti-theft campaign of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), College Road Sub-Division’s SDO Ahmed Raza Bajwa conducted a search operation and found power theft at 10 houses in Bheer village, Johar Town, here. A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that residents of those houses were stealing electricity by hooking on main transmission line; however, the inspection team disconnected the illegal power supply. The LESCO team also confiscated all four meters installed there and submitted an application with the local police for registration of cases against the accused. He mentioned that proceedings have also been initiated to charge the accused with detection bills.