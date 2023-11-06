PPP emerges as majority party in local bodies’ by-election in Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party has emerged as a majority party in local bodies’ by-election in Sindh province.

According to unofficial results, PPP has secured six out of ten seats in five districts of Karachi division including all the three seats of Union Committee Chairmen in South, Kiamari and Malir districts.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad are among the winners who won a Union Committee Chairman seat each in Saddar and Gadap towns to meet legal requirements for retaining their respective offices.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami won two seats from central and East districts while PPP secured one seat. An independent candidate also secures a seat of councilor.