Monday, November 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP emerges as majority party in local bodies’ by-election in Sindh

PPP emerges as majority party in local bodies’ by-election in Sindh
Web Desk
12:00 PM | November 06, 2023
National

Pakistan Peoples Party has emerged as a majority party in local bodies’ by-election in Sindh province.

According to unofficial results, PPP has secured six out of ten seats in five districts of Karachi division including all the three seats of Union Committee Chairmen in South, Kiamari and Malir districts.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad are among the winners who won a Union Committee Chairman seat each in Saddar and Gadap towns to meet legal requirements for retaining their respective offices.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami won two seats from central and East districts while PPP secured one seat. An independent candidate also secures a seat of councilor.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1699236170.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023