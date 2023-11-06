PPP leads in Sindh LG by-polls as per unofficial results

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led in most of the constituencies as unofficial and unconfirmed results of the Local Government by-elections in 16 districts of Sindh province started coming in on Sunday evening.

Unofficial results revealed that in Karachi South's UC-13 Saddar Town, PPP candidate Murtaza Wahab secured victory with 3,967 votes, retaining his position as the Karachi mayor. His opponent, Jamaat-e-Islami's Noorul Islam, could only manage to secure 1,566 votes.

Similarly, in the Malir district's UC-7 Gaddap Town, Salman Abdullah Murad won with 10,000 votes from 27 polling stations, defeating the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate who only received 1,300 votes.

According to unofficial results, PPP’s Saifullah won with 5,466 votes from the Kemari district’s UC-3 Maripur.

Similarly, the PPP candidate won the general councilor position from the Malir district’s UC-1 Gaddap Town with 1,596 votes.

Per unofficial results from UC-12 Sadar Town, Hameed Hussain of the PPP emerged victorious on the vice chairman's seat with 3,250 votes, while JI’s Imtiaz Khan could only secure 757 votes.

Similarly, on the general councilor seat for the Qadirpur UC, the PPP candidate won with 905 votes, beating JUI’s candidate Barkat Bhutto, who received 412 votes.

In the Nazimabad district (central) UC-5, Talha Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami won with 364 votes.

According to unofficial results, PPP candidate Ismail Baloch lost the general councilor seat in Malir UC-2, being defeated by independent candidate Muhammad Umar.

The polling for the Local Government by-elections in 16 districts of Sindh province concluded smoothly.

The polling continued uninterrupted until 5:00 pm, with strict security arrangements in place.

To provide more context, a total of 116 candidates contested for 26 union council seats, with approximately 182 polling stations established throughout the province. In Karachi city, 54 candidates from the Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vied for nine seats, including chairmen, vice chairmen, and general members.

The polling for the positions of chairmen took place in the districts of Malir, Kemari, and Karachi South, while polling for the seats of vice chairmen took place in the districts of Malir and Karachi South.

The number of registered voters in the by-election constituencies totaled approximately 206,686. All 121 polling stations in Karachi were categorized as either sensitive or highly sensitive due to security concerns.