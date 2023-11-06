PPP relies on magician Zardari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is relying heavily on Asif Ali Zardari - a known political player and a magician at work - as it prepares for the general elections 2024.

While the PPP is optimistic about winning majority again in Sindh, it is hardly expecting miracles in other provinces - especially in the influential Punjab province.

For a chance to lead a federal government, a party must win a good share in Punjab which boasts about 65 percent of the country’s population.

Despite visible little chances of a big success in Punjab, PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari is hoping to turn the table and come back to power.

Over the weekend, Zardari, a former President, convened a meeting with prominent members of his tribe from Nawabshah and Sanghar. At the meeting, Zardari expressed his confidence that the PPP would emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections throughout Pakistan.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shown some softness to the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf in a bid to weaken the PML-N in Punjab. The cooperation, if finalized, will be mutually beneficial for both the PPP and the PTI.

Last week, announcement by the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections on February 8 put an end to the uncertainty surrounding the political landscape. Political parties, including the PPP, have now initiated their election campaigns.

The ECP had previously announced that the elections may be delayed until February 2024 due to the approval of the 2023 digital census results. PPP leader Qamaruz Zaman Karia said the uncertain situation had ended after the ECP announcement of the election date. “The date announcement was necessary so political parties could start the political process. In fact, the PPP has launched the electoral campaign process,” he added.

Kaira said under the leadership of Zardari and Bilawal, the PPP will return as winner in the February 8 polls. PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed the announcement of election date on Supreme Court intervention. He said the PPP had been calling for holding timely elections and it will contest the general elections with full preparation.

The PPP leaders believe Zardari will play his magic and ensure reasonable share for the PPP in Punjab. Zardari himself is also in contact with like-minded politicians to achieve the goal. In 2018, the PTI had controversially emerged as the largest party in terms of popular vote and seats at the national level. In the provinces, the PTI led in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the PPP dominated in Sindh, and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) became the leading party in Balochistan.

A hung parliament situation occurred in Punjab, with the PML-N initially having the edge in directly elected seats. However, after several independent lawmakers joined the PTI, it became the largest party and formed the provincial government. That government ultimately came to a premature end following the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly by the PTI last year paving the way for the caretaker government which is still running the province.

Zardari will be eyeing seats adjustments with parties in Punjab to improve the PPP’s standing which for years has been far from satisfactory. A bunch of seats from Punjab will be helpful for the PPP’s claims to return to power.