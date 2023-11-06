Preparations for general elections in KP begin

PESHAWAR - The preparation for the general election got underway all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a list of more than 5000 women teachers ready to give duty.

In this connection, a letter was issued by the Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to all the education officers to prepare the staff for the forthcoming general election to be held soon. General elections will be held soon, the letter says. The list of teachers of the schools in the four towns of the city is ready, the letter said.

The list of teachers does not include IBN and email addresses; check the list of concerned education officers and add more information, as the letter issued on November 3 says, without mentioning the date of the election. The letter directed EDEOs, ASDEOs Town I, II, III, IV, Principals, HMs, In-charge, GGHSS, GGHS, and GGMS Peshawar to send the verified list to the Education Department office within two days.