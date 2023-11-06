Progress of barrages rehab work reviewed

SUKKUR - The World Bank Implementation Support mission, currently on a visit of Sindh’s barrages being rehabilitated under the bank-funded project, held a meeting with officials of Barrage Management Unit (BMU) of the irrigation department to discuss progress on the project. The mission led by task team leader Francois Onimus and co-task team leader Ms Thiruni Liya-nage, water resources management specialist, was briefed by the BMU officials at office of Sukkur Barrage’s chief engineer Syed Sardar Ali Shah. BMU chief engineer Sajid Ali Bhutto said that allocation of water was 14.82 million acres feet for Sindh but the province received 12.80 MAF.