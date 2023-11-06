Punjab Police to ensure foolproof security steps to protect lives, properties of citizens

LAHORE - Punjab Police will ensure foolproof security arrangements to protect lives and properties of the citizens, in continuation of which the police teams on Sunday provide excellent security to churches in the whole province including Lahore. Police teams remained on high alert in all the districts of the province and performed their duties with great diligence and ensured fool-proof arrangements for worship and prayer programs. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, DPOs to increase the security of churches, SPs, supervisory officers should check the security arrangements of churches and important places. IG Punjab directed that additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at sensitive churches, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite teams should conduct effective patrolling around the churches. IG Punjab further said that the police officers and officials posted on security duty should remain extremely alert and keep a close watch on the evil elements. Dr Usman Anwar further said that search and sweep operations should be continued around churches, Christian communities and sensitive places, whereas scholars, Christian community leaders and members of peace committees should promote inter-faith harmony.