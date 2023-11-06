Radio broadcaster killed in the Philippines

MANILA - A radio broadcaster was fatally shot inside his studio in the Philippines on Sunday, police said, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country. Juan Jumalon, 57, was in his home-based radio station on the southern island of Mindanao when a gunman shot him in the head, said Captain Deore Ragonio, police chief in Calamba municipality in Misamis Occidental province. The suspect gained entry to the studio by pretending to want to make an on-air announcement, a police statement said. He escaped and Jumalon was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the statement added.