Remounts win UBL 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup

LAHORE - Team Remounts clinched the coveted trophy of the United Bank Limited-sponsored 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, defeating team FG/Din Polo by 9-5 in an entertaining finale here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The event witnessed a sig­nificant turnout of enthusiastic spectators, including families and polo aficionados who gath­ered at the Lahore Polo Club to witness this thrilling polo spectacle. Mrs. Tamiz Alam, the esteemed chief guest and wife of the late Gen Shah Rafi Alam, graced the occasion with her presence. Haider Malik of UBL, Azam Hayat Noon, President of the Lahore Polo Club, executive committee members, Gen Shah Rafi Alam’s family, and many polo enthusiasts joined in to en­joy the high-quality polo show­cased during the finals. The day’s festivities also included a classic car parade and an ar­chery competition.

The main final lived up to its reputation as an enthrall­ing encounter. After a hard-fought battle, Team Remounts emerged victorious with a final score of 9-5. The Argen­tinian sensation, Abelenda, representing Remounts, dis­played exceptional prowess by scoring impressive six goals. His teammates, including Mo­hammad Naeem, Shahid Im­ran, and Hamza Iqbal, contrib­uted with one goal each. On the opposing side, Juan Cruz Greguol led the charge for FG/Din Polo with a remark­able hat-trick, while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Mian Abbas Mukhtar each scored one goal.

In the subsidiary final, Dia­mond Paints registered a 9-6½ victory over DS/Sheik­hoo Steel. Raja Temur Nadeem showcased outstanding per­formance by firing four incred­ible goals for Diamond Paints. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani added to the tally with three and two goals, respectively. For DS Polo/ Sheikhoo Steel, which held a half-goal handicap advantage, Nicholas Roberts stood out with five goals, while Lt Col Omer Minhas scored one goal.