Monday, November 06, 2023
Rickshaw union expresses solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

Our Staff Reporter
November 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  To express solidarity with Palestinian Muslims, Awami Rickshaw Union took out a rally here on Sunday demanding immediate ceasefire to stop the genocide of helpless Gazans. The union took out the rally from Nasser Bagh to Regal Chowk against the Israeli war frenzy. In his address to the participants in the rally, Majeed Ghori, head of the union, said Pakistan’s people and children were standing with the Palestinian people. He urged the UN and world community to gear up its efforts to end unimaginable scale of genocide of Gazans in Palestine. Ghori said instead of ceasefire, Israeli aircraft have intensified their raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, targeting hospitals and schools that sheltered thousands of displaced civilians. These raids led to destruction of mosques, universities, churches and many buildings, which was a shameful act, he added.

