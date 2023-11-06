Rs.441.2m fine imposed on 3,527 electricity thieves: Fesco

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed a fine of Rs.441.2 million on 3,527 electricity thieves caught during the last 58 days of an anti-theft campaign in the region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that the company had launched a vigorous drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 58 days of the campaign teams of the company caught 3527 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.441.2 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 9.491 million in addition to getting Rs.255.8 million recovered from them. The FESCO also got cases registered against 3362 accused whereas the police had arrested 2889 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 24 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supplies.

The company imposed a fine of more than Rs.2.387 million on electricity thieves in respect of more than 59,000 detection units.

He said that in Faisalabad district, up till now 1145 electricity thieves were caught and fined more than Rs.142.5 million under 3.046 million detection units. He said that 368 electricity thieves were caught in Jhang district so far and fined more than 1287,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.53.8 million. Similarly, 376 electricity thieves were caught from Bhakkar and charged 938,000 detection units amounting to Rs.47.8 million.

In Chiniot district, 381 electricity thieves were charged more than 1192,000 million detection units amounting to Rs.54.5 million. Meanwhile, more than 368,000 detection units amounting to Rs.18.6 million was imposed on 120 electricity thieves caught from Khushab district.

In Mianwali district, 450 electricity thieves were caught and more than 997,000 detection units amounting to Rs.45.1 million were imposed on them as fine.

In Sargodha district, 376 electricity thieves were caught and fined with more than 895,000 detection units amounting to more than Rs.41 million. In district Toba Tek Singh, 276 electricity thieves were caught and fined more than 651,000 detection units amounting to Rs.33.4 million, he added.