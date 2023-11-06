Rs 9,990,804 fine imposed, 4,359 FIRs registered for  violating dengue SOPs

Rawalpindi-As many as Rs 99,90,804 fine was imposed and 4,359 FIRs had been registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 637 premises and issued tickets to 1,310 violators in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 2,396 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 1,890 in 2021, and 4,418 in 2022 during the period.

The health officer further stated that presently 42 patients were admitted to the district’s hospitals, including 34 to the Holy Family Hospital, five to Wah General Hospital, two to Kalar Syeda and one to the Taxila Hospital.

Dr Sajjad informed that 2,366 patients were discharged after treatment while two patients were in critical condition.

During the last day’s indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 5,757 houses and larvae were detected at 97 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 28 spots while inspecting 1,845 places.

He added that dengue fever cases had registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last week with changing weather conditions as five to 15 patients had been reported to the district health facilities daily while during the last month, the number of daily patients was between 40 to 60.

The health officer expressed hope that dengue cases would end till November 15 with the decrease in temperature however, he urged the residents to be careful during the wee hours and in the evening as it was the suitable time for mosquito bites.