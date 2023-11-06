Safety of life, property top priority: PHP SP

SARGODH - A Superintendent of Punjab Highway Patrol Police Sargodha Region Akhtar Hussain Joyia said that the safety of people’s life and property is the first priority of the force.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that the main objective of Punjab Highway Patrol was to secure all the major highways of Punjab and provide all kinds of assistance to commuters.

He said that now the responsibilities of PHP include the arrest of outlaws, operations against illegal weapons and drugs, checking of overloaded and speeding vehicles, issuing challans for not wearing helmets and smoke-emitting vehicles, running driving schools and issuing driving licences.

Joyia further said that after the establishment of the Punjab Highway Patrol Police, there had been a significant reduction in theft and crimes on highways.