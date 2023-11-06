SFA focuses on halal meat certification

KARACHI-The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) would be working on halal meat certification in collaboration with religious scholars, said authority’s director heneral Agha Fakhr Hussain.

He held a meeting with a religious dignitary during a visit to Jamia Tur Rasheed campus in Ahsanabad. “Accompanied by Mufti Abdur Raheem, Mr Hussain went to the different departments on the campus and met students there. He greatly appreciated the fact that students are being equipped with religious education as well as modern knowledge and skills at the institution,” stated a SFA spokesperson. Both representatives agreed to collaborate and hold a meeting soon to chalk out details for the cooperation, he added.

“The objective of the visit was to seek support for working on halal certification of food products. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding between the two parties would be signed soon,” he said.

The authority was also seeking support from the religious quarters on creating public awareness on health and hygiene, he said.