Shehbaz calls for IAEA monitors to oversee Israel’s nuclear facilities

LAHORE - In his strong reaction to Israeli minister’s alarming threat to drop an atomic bomb on Gaza, former prime minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif Sunday called upon the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to assign monitors to oversee Israel’s nuclear facilities.

In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the urgent need for the international community to provide a resolute response to the extremism and nuclear belligerence exhibited by the Zionist state. He expressed his concern that the Israeli minister’s threat is evidence that extremist zealots have control over both the Zionist state and its nuclear arsenal, posing a grave danger to innocent lives worldwide. Sharif warned that such recklessness could lead to global catastrophe, stressing the necessity for the IAEA to promptly deploy monitors to scrutinize Israel’s nuclear sites. He maintained that the statement regarding the potential use of an atomic bomb unveils Israel’s future intentions and mindset. He concluded by asserting that if these fanatics are not deterred, the world may descend into chaos. Sharif also urged the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and the Islamic world, to take serious cognizance of this menacing threat. He cautioned that remaining silent in the face of the massacre of innocent civilians could result in even graver consequences. Additionally, he called upon Islamic nations to unite diplomatically in a collective effort to prevent further Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians.