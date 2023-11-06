Sheryl Crow delivers heartfelt speech at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

NEW YORK - Sheryl Crow shared some key points from her successful music career at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony which took place in New York City. As per Fox News, the globally acclaimed musician took to stage and delivered heartfelt speech as she honoured with an award at the event. The songstress said, “I think my success is really the fact that I just love doing what I do. And it’s been sort of a necessity for me, just like when I was a kid.” Sheryl admitted that music really helped her in navigating her emotions, saying, “I felt belonged to music. It was a lifeline.” The 61-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to express her immense gratitude as her family and friends celebrated her big win. “I still have so much more to say about last night’s @rockhall… but I just ended a lovely day in NYC with my family and college friends which just makes it all that much sweeter,” she wrote. Moreover, Sheryl performed with Olivia Rodrigo on her 1996 hit song titled, If It Makes You Happy, at the grand musical event. On November 3, the singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.