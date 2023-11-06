Monday, November 06, 2023
Sino-Pak bio-health agri park opens

ISLAMABAD  -   A delegation from Northwest Agriculture and Forest University (NWAFU), China, visited the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and inaugurated Bio-Health Agriculture Overseas Demonstration Park at the field area of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics.

The delegation also agreed to work together on various projects in the future regarding agricultural development and research, SAU said in a statement, according to Gwadar Pro. 

A meeting was also held, presided over by SAU VC Dr. Fateh Marri. Mr. Zhao Limin from NWAFU, Ms. Shi Suki, Deputy Secretary General of Yingling Bio-Health Agriculture Industry Alliance, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Chairman Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, SAU, and Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Shar, a post-doc student at NWAFU from Pakistan also participated in the meeting.

