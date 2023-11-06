‘Smog Awareness Family Ride Lahore’ campaign launched

LAHORE - In continuation of anti-smog activities, WASA with the collaboration of Commissioner Lahore Office has initiated the ‘Smog Awareness Family Ride Lahore’ to encourage the citizens to work towards pursuing a greener and smog-free city by supporting travelling on bicycles. As part of the campaign, on Sunday, the awareness activity kicked off in City. Special arrangements were made for the families, children, old citizens and the differently-baled persons. Senior government officials participated with immense enthusiasm to show their support. On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa said, “Lahore has been listed among the most polluted cities with the highest smog incidence in recent years. It is absolutely critical to forcefully deal with this issue now, before the adverse impact on the environment and peoples’ health worsens. ‘Smog Awareness Family Ride Lahore’ initiative is one of the key steps in promoting a go-green attitude among the citizens. It will also help in building awareness about cleaner, greener, and sustainable Lahore. Our first smog-free awareness activity was held on Sunday. To encourage citizen participation, we facilitated the participants with bicycles. It is hugely encouraging to see a large number of citizens, belonging to different age groups, turn up, and support the cause.” The cycling event was held to combat smog to promote cycle culture and a healthy environment and encourage positive civic activities. The Family Cycling event track started from E-library , Qazzafi Stadium, rounding whole track of Qazzafi and Nishter Park and concluded back at at E-library, travelling 6km track. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa led the Family Event Cycling Ride and completed the track. Cycling groups, families, children, a large number of citizens and media houses also participated in the event. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa urged citizens to bring their bicycles and participate in this beautiful family event to demonstrate their commitment toward healthy environment. The purpose of the cycling event is to raise awareness about environmental pollution in the city. Lahore is our home, and citizens should come forward to promote a healthy environment said by Commissioner Lahore. He said that cycle stands are being made on major roads of the city and cycle companies are being asked to come forward and provide cycles on rent at different places of the major roads. Divisional administration has instructed to PFA to get offers of discounts for the customers coming to restaurants on cycles to promote cycle culture to combat smog and vehicular emission in the city. Cycling events will be included in the city’s annual calendar, creating a continuous series of cycling events. Lahore High Court has clear directions for promoting healthy activities in the city. Instructions have been issued to set up green lanes for cycling. Under the anti-smog campaign, 135 intersections in the city are being expanded to reduce traffic congestion.