Strategic cooperation between Pakistan, Russia linked with economic deal: Governor

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori has said there are deep ties between Pakistan and the Russian Federation, and many important projects of cooperation between the two countries have been ongoing in the past.

Talking to the media at the reception hosted on the 75th diplomatic relations day, Unity Day of the Russian Federation, at the Russian Consulate by Consul General Andrey V. Fedorov.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir and Consul General Andrey V Fedorov also addressed the ceremony. Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani, Provincial Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz, politicians, foreign diplomats, and a large number of dignitaries participated in the event. On this occasion, a Russian cultural show was also presented, and the cake was cut.

The CM said in his speech that the Russian people celebrate People’s Unity Day every year on November 4. At the end of the 16th century, Russia went through a critical period in its history. Russia and its people have successfully defended their independence.

The CM said that in 1612, public volunteers liberated Moscow from the evil forces, and the Russian people formed an alliance and formed a council of social classes across Russia. The council elected a new head, Mikhail Romanov, 300 years later.

He said that Russia and Pakistan are close to each other in trade, economics, science, and strategic cooperation. The Consul General of the Russian Federation, Andrey V. Fedorov, thanked the guests and said that Russia was passing through a period called the Time of Troubles.

It is said that all possible suffering fell deeply upon our people, but the Russian people took their destiny into their own hands, united against evil, overcame internal strife, and defended the country’s sovereignty.