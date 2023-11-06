Monday, November 06, 2023
Swift response of Rescue 1122 depends on timely information from people

APP
November 06, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  Swift response of Rescue 1122 depends on timely information from people, said District Emergency Officer (DEO), Eng. Sibghat Ullah here Sunday.

He informed that Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 saved the lives of 4974 victims in 5330 emergency operations conducted during October and the emergency service maintained an average response time of less than 7 minutes.

He informed that the rescue service responded to a total of 5330 emergency calls including 1407 road traffic accidents, 86 fire calls, 553 special rescue operations, four cylinder/ gas blasts, a buildingcollapse incident, 3140 medical emergencies and 139 crimes in October. 

The DEO requested the people to inform the emergency service immediately in case of any accident or disaster. 

Rescue 1122’s Command and Control Room in Rawalpindi claimed its response to fire incidents in October helped save property and goods worth millions of rupees from being gutted.

Israeli PM says no to ceasefire amid Gaza toll reaching 9,770

APP

