Thousands of women attend demo for Al-Quds

LAHORE - Thousands of women from diverse backgrounds and professions on Sunday joined the Women’s March for Al-Quds, a protest against Israeli atrocities and injustices in Palestine. The march, organised by the Muslim Women’s League, started from GPO Chowk and ended at the Punjab Assembly building. The participants carried banners and placards, chanted slogans, and expressed their love and solidarity with the Palestinian people. They also condemned the Israeli aggression and violence and demanded international action to stop the oppression and brutality in Palestine. Speakers at the event included General Secretary of the Muslim Women’s League, Ifat Idris, and the President of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, Khalid Masood Sindhu. They urged the Muslim world to unite and stand up for the rights of Palestinians. They also praised Pakistan’s role in the Muslim world and appealed to the government to use its influence as an Islamic nuclear-armed country to advocate for justice and peace in the world. The Women’s March for Al-Quds was a strong show of support and solidarity with the Palestinian cause and a call for an end to Israeli oppression. The participants appealed to the international community to intervene and stop the violence and injustices in Palestine.