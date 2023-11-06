Ulema, Mushayekh express solidarity with Pak forces

LAHORE - In a significant declaration, the Pakistan Ulema Council gathered over two hundred members of its Executive and Consultative Body to express solidarity with Pakistani forces in their fight against terrorism. The declaration, led by Central Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, highlighted the involvement of hostile powers, including India and its allies, in terrorist incidents within Pakistan.* The declaration called upon the international community to take immediate steps against India’s continued support for terrorism and commended the Pakistani nation, army, and security agencies for their commendable response to recent terrorist incidents.*

Ulema, Mashaykh, and religious scholars from across the country voiced their support for Pakistan’s Army and security agencies in the battle against extremism and terrorism. The successful thwarting of a terrorist attack on the Mianwali PAF Airbase was observed as a point of pride. Furthermore, the Pakistan Ulema Council affirmed its endorsement of the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative and decrees, and plans to hold Paigham-e-Pakistan Conventions nationwide. The declaration also emphasised that attacks on Pakistan’s armed forces, security institutions, government, and non-government installations are not permissible under any circumstances. Armed struggle by any individual, party, or group is not legally permissible in Pakistan, and the government reserves the right to take legal action against those who engage in such activities.

Turning their attention to the dire situation in Palestine, the declaration expressed concern over Israel’s siege of Gaza, the suspension of essential supplies, and the loss of many Palestinian lives, including children. It criticized the United States and its Western allies for supporting Israel’s actions.