Unprofessional Behaviour of K-Electric

I am a resident of Garden West, Karachi. I am 60 years old and have never defaulted on payment of utility bills in the last 40 years, including that of KESC (now K-Electric), despite being a salaried person.
Our area faces electricity load shedding in four slots daily, each lasting 90 minutes. Besides this, K-Electric withdraws electricity at 6:00 a.m. and restores power at 6:00 p.m. This practice is carried out 3–4 times a month.
When contacted through social media, K-Electric says, “Your area has been temporarily shut down because of non-payment.” No doubt there are thousands of consumers in the entire Garden West area, and many have not paid their dues for the last couple of months. Instead of taking individual actions, K-Electric shuts down the entire area for 12 hours, punishing consumers like me who have always paid their bills on time.
When I contacted K-Electric on the phone, I was told to tell the people of my area to pay their KE bills for the restoration of electricity. Who am I to do this? K-Electric has all the resources at their disposal, including the police, to take action against electricity theft and defaulters. They also have the option to disconnect the electricity supply from metres and restore it when bills are settled.
This is highly unprofessional behaviour by K-Electric, illegally punishing the entire area in this hot weather. I request the MD of K-Electric to take note of this and provide relief to valued KE consumers.
M. RAFIQUE ZAKARIA,
Karachi.