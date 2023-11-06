Unprofessional Behaviour of K-Electric

I am a resident of Garden West, Ka­rachi. I am 60 years old and have never defaulted on payment of util­ity bills in the last 40 years, includ­ing that of KESC (now K-Electric), despite being a salaried person.

Our area faces electricity load shedding in four slots daily, each lasting 90 minutes. Besides this, K-Electric withdraws electricity at 6:00 a.m. and restores power at 6:00 p.m. This practice is carried out 3–4 times a month.

When contacted through social media, K-Electric says, “Your area has been temporarily shut down because of non-payment.” No doubt there are thousands of con­sumers in the entire Garden West area, and many have not paid their dues for the last couple of months. Instead of taking individual ac­tions, K-Electric shuts down the entire area for 12 hours, punish­ing consumers like me who have always paid their bills on time.

When I contacted K-Electric on the phone, I was told to tell the people of my area to pay their KE bills for the restoration of electric­ity. Who am I to do this? K-Electric has all the resources at their dis­posal, including the police, to take action against electricity theft and defaulters. They also have the op­tion to disconnect the electricity supply from metres and restore it when bills are settled.

This is highly unprofessional be­haviour by K-Electric, illegally pun­ishing the entire area in this hot weather. I request the MD of K-Electric to take note of this and pro­vide relief to valued KE consumers.

M. RAFIQUE ZAKARIA,

Karachi.