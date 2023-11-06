Vanishing Bills

The recurring issue of missing bills in Pakistan, exemplified by the recent case of “The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023,” is a matter of serious concern that demands our immediate attention. This incident highlights a troubling lack of transparency and accountability within the legislative process, raising questions about the efficiency and effectiveness of the government’s functioning.

The bill aimed to protect the family lives of government employees, especially those working under the federal directorate of education. This objective aligns with the principles of social justice and equality enshrined in the constitution. Pakistan’s Constitution emphasises the full participation of women in national life and the protection of family, which cannot be achieved unless a conducive working environment is provided to spouses.

The importance of a conducive working environment for spouses cannot be understated, as it affects their economic well-being and has implications for children’s growth and educational opportunities. The missing bills jeopardise the realisation of these constitutional principles, leaving many government employees in limbo and their families without the protections they need.

The disappearance of such bills, as seen in the case of PML-N Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui’s bill, raises questions about the legislative process. Bills that have been passed by both houses of parliament should not simply vanish into thin air. This incident erodes public trust in the legislative system and undermines the integrity of our democracy. It is imperative that lawmakers and relevant authorities address these issues promptly to ensure that important bills do not go missing and can be enacted for the betterment of society. Transparency and accountability in the legislative process are not just optional but fundamental to the functioning of a democracy.

The government must take immediate steps to investigate these cases, identify the shortcomings in the system, and ensure that important bills are enacted without delay. Failure to do so not only erodes public trust but also hinders the progress of our nation. It is our duty to hold our lawmakers accountable and demand a legislative process that serves the interests of the people.