Whither medical allowance?

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Pakistan) has had its own pay scales since its inception, and all serving and retired employees were provided medical facilities through approved medical stores. The former federal government, on coming into power very quietly, replaced PBC (Radio Pakistan) pay scales with government scales in July 2022. The government scales entail the provision of a fixed medical allowance to serving and retired employees. But Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees have been denied the facility of medical allowance for the last year and a quarter, with no indications of this facility being provided to a large number of Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees throughout the country.
Fortunately, the incumbent caretaker Federal Information Minister, Murtaza Solangi, served as PBC Director General some years ago. He is requested to kindly look into this important humanitarian matter on a priority basis, as Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees direly need this facility added to their salaries and pensions at the earliest possible time. It may also be pointed out here that Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees had been purchasing medicine from their own pockets when these were not available from PBC-approved medical stores and were submitting the medical bills for reimbursement, which were pending for a couple of years, adding to their financial problems.
The former federal government had decided to add a Rs 15 radio fee to the electricity bills since Radio Pakistan did not have adequate financial resources of its own. The worthy incumbent federal information minister is requested to look into these matters and save serving and retired employees from the impending financial crisis. It is a bitter fact that prior to the induction of the caretaker setup at the federal level, Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees had their salaries and pensions delayed for a couple of months, creating problems for them.
M.Z. RIFAT,
Lahore.