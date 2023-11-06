Whither medical allowance?

Pakistan Broadcasting Corpora­tion (Radio Pakistan) has had its own pay scales since its incep­tion, and all serving and retired em­ployees were provided medical fa­cilities through approved medical stores. The former federal govern­ment, on coming into power very quietly, replaced PBC (Radio Paki­stan) pay scales with government scales in July 2022. The govern­ment scales entail the provision of a fixed medical allowance to serv­ing and retired employees. But Ra­dio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees have been denied the facility of medical allowance for the last year and a quarter, with no in­dications of this facility being pro­vided to a large number of Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired em­ployees throughout the country.

Fortunately, the incumbent care­taker Federal Information Minister, Murtaza Solangi, served as PBC Di­rector General some years ago. He is requested to kindly look into this important humanitarian matter on a priority basis, as Radio Paki­stan’s serving and retired employ­ees direly need this facility added to their salaries and pensions at the earliest possible time. It may also be pointed out here that Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired em­ployees had been purchasing med­icine from their own pockets when these were not available from PBC-approved medical stores and were submitting the medical bills for re­imbursement, which were pend­ing for a couple of years, adding to their financial problems.

The former federal government had decided to add a Rs 15 radio fee to the electricity bills since Ra­dio Pakistan did not have adequate financial resources of its own. The worthy incumbent federal infor­mation minister is requested to look into these matters and save serving and retired employees from the impending financial cri­sis. It is a bitter fact that prior to the induction of the caretaker set­up at the federal level, Radio Paki­stan’s serving and retired employ­ees had their salaries and pensions delayed for a couple of months, creating problems for them.

M.Z. RIFAT,

Lahore.