Woman allegedly gunned down by outlaw

MULTAN - An unknown outlaw allegedly gunned down a woman in a jewelry shop in Hussain Agahi bazaar here on Sunday. According to rescue officials, an unknown outlaw entered a jewelry shop in Hussain Agahi bazaar and opened fire on a woman. As a result, she died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for an autopsy in the presence of police. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Shumaila w/o Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Hussain Agahi. The police concerned were busy with an investigation into the incident.

82 POWER PILFERERS NETTED ACROSS THE MEPCO REGION

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 82 power pilferers during ongoing operations across the region.

The task force teams have raided at various places and registered cases against 50 power pilferers, while nine power pilferers were arrested while stealing electricity. A Rs 5.6 million fine was imposed, and over Rs 1 million was also recovered from the power pilferers.