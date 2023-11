NAUSHAHRO FEROZE - A woman gave birth to triplets in a private hospital for Kandiaro district Naushahro Feroze on Sunday. According to details, after feeling labour pain, pregnant wife of Hussain Ali hailing from Ikri was shifted to Hassam Medical Centre in Kandor. The woman underwent C-Section and gave birth to triplets including two boys and a girl. According to Dr Tasleem Masood Sitho of Hassam Medical Centre, all three children and mother were in good health condition.