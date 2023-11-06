Youth possess potential to shift trajectory towards sustainable future: Sherry

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday acknowledged the immense potential of the youth population and the role they can play in driving transformative change in the context of climate action.

Senator Sherry Rehman delivered a keynote address at the “COP in my city 2023” event, organised by Youth for Climate Pakistan in collaboration with UN Women, UNICEF, and UNDP.

At the event, she said: “The engagement and leadership of youth in addressing climate and environmental challenges are of utmost importance. Youth possess the great potential to instigate the necessary changes to shift the trajectory towards a sustainable future. I encourage young people to embrace their responsibilities and seize the opportunity to make a positive impact at COP28 and on the world.”

She highlighted the immediate and severe consequences of smog, particularly in Lahore. She emphasised that smog is a problem that can be addressed at the local level and is largely within the control of the community. “According to news reports, there are 500 people in hospitals in Lahore due to smog that could have been prevented. It is not entirely related or primarily linked to global emissions, which are beyond our control.”

“It is the responsibility of individuals and communities to take actions that can have a positive impact on the environment. Simple measures and actions can make a huge difference,” she said.

The Senator underscored the significance of adaptation in addressing climate change and its impact on vulnerable countries, stating, “There is a need to prioritise adaptation measures alongside mitigation efforts, ensuring that vulnerable countries receive the necessary support and resources. The adaptation should be a central focus of climate action discussions to address the challenges faced by vulnerable nations due to climate change.”

Regarding COP28, Senator Sherry Rehman remarked: “The world should remember that one of the goals of COP28 is to leave no one behind. However, women, children, vulnerable groups, and many others are still being left behind by the world. At COP28, youth should advocate for adaptation as a critical aspect of climate change mitigation.”

Sherry Rehman also expressed her deep concern for the ongoing conflict in Gaza, urged for international solidarity and emphasised the importance of speaking truth to power.

“As we speak, in Gaza, children are facing the onslaught of an entirely unfair and unjust war. I appreciate everyone for calling it what it is: a cemetery, a graveyard for the children of Palestine. We express our solidarity with them,” she said.