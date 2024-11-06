Wednesday, November 06, 2024
10 students of Hashilpur school win bronze medals in Kangaroo contes

Bahawalpur  -  10 female students of Danesh School Girls Campus Hashilpur have won 10 bronze medals in the International Kangaroo Science Competition and have been declared eligible to participate in the global round at the National University of Singapore.  This competition was held on 12 September 2024 in which Horab Fatima, Zahra Abbas, Amina Fatima, Laiba Mehmood, Fiza Mahboob, Ayesha Rasheed, Malaika Latif, Hira Fatima, Bushra Bilal, Isha Fatima won 10 bronze medals and International Kangaroo Science Contest.  (IKSC) passed.  These female students will be able to participate in the global round held at the National University of Singapore in February 2025. Principal Danish School Girls Campus Hashilpur said on this occasion that this success is the result of the students’ interest in modern scientific sciences, day and night hard work.  Congratulating the winning students, he said that such achievements inspire other students to excel in the field of education.

