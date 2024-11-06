Wednesday, November 06, 2024
45 BHUs, RHCs being revamped

Staff Reporter
November 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   District administration started revamping 45 Basic and Rural Health Centres to facilitate people in  Khanewal. According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Tuesday visited BHU Shamkot and Pirowala. He inspected the ongoing work and directed timely completion. He also checked the quality of work and expressed satisfaction. He discussed health facilities being provided to the patients. On this occasion, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman was also present.

