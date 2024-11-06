Accused’s house sealed by FIA occupied illegally

ISLAMABAD - A petition was filed by accused Hafiz Muhammad Asghar last week at Anti-Terrorism Court, Islamabad, that one of his two houses, which were sealed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of money laundering and illegal cryptocurrency business against him, has been illegally occupied by some unknown persons.

Anti-Terrorism Court-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra summoned the investigation officer of FIA and ordered him to submit a report about illegal occupancy at the house which was sealed by FIA. The I.O. submitted the report the same day that the house, which was sealed by the court orders, had been illegally occupied. ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra passed an order and directed FIA to get the previous status of the house restored by taking possession of the house and sealing it again.

An FIR was registered against Hafiz M. Asghar in FIA on 14-08-2021 in which he was accused of money laundering, running an illegal cryptocurrency business, and anti-state activities regarding facilitating and financing sleeper cells of foreign intelligence agencies. The cash amount of Rs. 48,293,000, 30 bricks of gold, 10 tola each, and a dozen laptops were recovered from his residence. ATC Judge M. Ali Warraich, on the application of FIA, ordered the seal of two immovable properties in Ghouri Town, Islamabad, which were in the name of Hafiz M. Asghar on 08-11-2021. An FIR no 790/24 was registered at P.S. Khanna on 15-05-2024 that the house, which was sealed by the FIA, has been illegally occupied by unknown persons again. Two FIA, Anti-Terrorism Wing head constables, Ehtesham and Farman Ayyaz were arrested by FIA in 2021 for facilitating Hafiz M. Asghar during physical remand by providing him laptop and internet.