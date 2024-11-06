Wednesday, November 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Amid ongoing elections, US stock markets post positive signals

Amid ongoing elections, US stock markets post positive signals
Anadolu
4:30 PM | November 06, 2024
Business

US stocks closed with gains on Tuesday amid the ongoing US presidential elections.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 427.28 points, or 1.02%, to finish the day at 42,221.88.

The S&P 500 added 70.07 points, or 1.23%, to reach 5,782.76. The Nasdaq also increased 259.19 points, or 1.43%, to end at 18,439.17.

The VIX volatility index, referred to as the "fear index," fell 6.78% to 20.49.

The US dollar index slipped 0.45% to 103.42, while the EUR/USD exchange rate was stable.

Precious metals were in positive territory. Gold earned 0.27% to $2,743.99 per ounce and silver rose by 0.62% to $32.65 as of 1000 GMT.

Oil prices increased around 0.1%, with global benchmark Brent crude at $75.35.

Anadolu

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1730869144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024