An Urgent Appeal to KP Government

I would like to bring to the attention of the KP government an issue of significant concern regarding the LHV (Lady Health Visitor) Diploma course 2024-26 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On 30 September 2024, interviews were conducted for shortlisted candidates for the LHV Diploma course at various Public Health Schools (PHS) across KP. During these interviews, candidates were informed that those selected would be contacted by phone for further instructions to report to their respective PHS. However, inquiries have revealed that the list of selected candidates has been sent to the DG Health KP for approval, and, surprisingly, the approval is still pending with no final notification issued.

This delay has led to confusion and anxiety among candidates who fear losing this valuable opportunity. Concerns are growing that the uncertainty may push them to seek admission in other institutions, potentially missing out on the LHV course.

I urge the Chief Minister of KP, the Secretary of Health KP, and the Director-General of Health KP to take immediate steps to expedite the approval process for the selected candidates. Addressing this matter promptly is essential to ensure that deserving candidates do not lose this opportunity.

MUHAMMAD FAIZAN,

Peshawar.