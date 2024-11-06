Wednesday, November 06, 2024
ANF arrests 7 drug dealers, seizes over 396kg drugs

Our Staff Reporter
November 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to arrest 7 accused and recovered over 396 kg drugs worth over Rs 120 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman. He informed that 460 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested on M-1, Islamabad.

Five kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer netted in Tandojam, Hyderabad. 8 kg hashish and 160 grams weed were recovered from two suspects nabbed.

 near a university on Munir Ahmad Road, Quetta. Also, 1.6 kg ice and 400 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused held near another university in Quetta. The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

He informed that in another operation, 280 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Indus Chowk, Karachi. During operations conducted in two  different areas of Balochistan, 57 kg heroin and 39 kg hashish were recovered.

On the other hand, 1.5 kg heroin and 2 kg ice were recovered from an accused held near Lakpas, Toll Plaza Mustang. Meanwhile, 600 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near GT Road, Attock. Also, 500 grams ice was recovered from Hub River Road. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act will be registered against the arrested accused and further investigations will be started.

Our Staff Reporter

