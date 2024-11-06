Another polio case detected in Balochistan

QUETTA - Another polio case has been detected from Killa Saifullah district of Balochistan where a male child was tested positive for wild poliovirus (WPV1).

The detection was confirmed by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health yesterday.

This marks the second reported polio case from Killa Saifullah, where environmental samples had previously tested positive for the virus. To date, Balochistan has been the most affected province, with 23 cases reported. Other provinces have also seen a rise in cases, including 12 in Sindh, 9 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and one each in Punjab and Islamabad.

The continuing spread of the virus across 76 districts indicates the widespread circulation of WPV1, posing a serious and ongoing risk to children’s health.