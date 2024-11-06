Arora calls for promotion of religious tourism

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has given a great responsibility as appointing me as the head of the Religious Tourism Committee to better showcase Pakistan’s historical and religious sites to the world and attract international tourists. These views were expressed by the provincial minister during a meeting with a delegation led by Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Lahore, Yasin Joyia, at his camp office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on improving religious tourism in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, focusing on security arrangements and the provision of facilities. Yasin Joya suggested utilizing Information Technology (IT) to promote religious tourism, ensuring tourists have access to essential information. Additionally, he emphasized enhancing security measures at airports to restore tourists’ confidence.

The provincial minister stated that the Punjab government is focusing on improving the security and transportation systems of tourist sites to provide tourists with comfortable and safe experiences. He highlighted the potential for religious tourism to enhance Pakistan’s economy and promote friendship and cultural exchange. Furthermore, he expressed the desire for training courses related to religious tourism for youth associated with religious minorities while delegation assured that the Sri Lankan government would fully support this initiative. Ramesh Singh Arora agreed that establishing a strong partnership between the government and the private sector can further develop this sector.

Undoubtedly, today’s meeting will prove to be a significant step in making governmental efforts regarding religious tourism more effective.

The meeting was attended by Convinor of the Tourism Committee of Lahore Business Consul Sri Lanka, Siddique Sabir, Staff Officer Sharmaiz Shahid, Consultant Sajad Imran, and other relevant officials.