Wednesday, November 06, 2024
ATC confirms interim bail of two PTI workers

Our Staff Reporter
November 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday confirmed the interim bail of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case related to the torching of police vehicles outside the residence of the party’s founder in Zaman Park.  The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs. 100,000 each to avail of the relief.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict after the completion of arguments by the prosecution and defence. The accused, Masood Ahmad Subhani and Muhammad Ramzan, appeared during the proceedings and marked their attendance.

The Race Course police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles outside the residence of the PTI founder in Zaman Park.

